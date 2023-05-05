Mumbai, May 4: The Google Pixel Fold is the company's first foldable phone. It will be launched on May 10 during the Google I/O 2023 event. However, Google has officially revealed the upcoming smartphone via a new teaser video. The short eight-second clip gives a good look at the Google Pixel Fold design. It features an elegant polished chassis and a large inner display. Google Pixel 7A To Launch Soon With Sony Primary Sensor; Find Expected Launch Date, Specs and Feature Details.

While the company has not revealed any details about the specs and price, several details have emerged online. As per recent leaks and reports, the upcoming handset will be powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. It is likely to come in 256GB and 512GB internal storage options.

The foldable phone is expected to sport a 7.6-inch outer display with a 2208 x 1840 pixels resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It will also sport a 5.8-inch inner display with a 2092 x 1080 pixels resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

For photos and videos, the Google Pixel Fold is said to feature a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor (f/1.7 aperture), a 10.8MP telephoto (5X optical zoom), and a 10.8MP ultrawide angle lens (f/2.2 aperture). For selfies and video calling, it is likely to feature a 9.5MP (f/2.2 aperture) front camera on the inner display. It will be paired with an 8MP (f/2.0 aperture) camera. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Date: London-Based Consumer Electronics Company To Release Its Phone in Summer 2023 With Snapdragon 8 Series.

The Google Pixel Fold is likely to come with a price of $1,799 and $1,919 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively. A preorder promotion might offer a Pixel Watch for free. As of now, Google has not confirmed the specs and price, so the above-mentioned details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

