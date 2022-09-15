San Francisco: Tech giant Google is said to be working on a new Pixel mini smartphone that might come with a small screen. According to GizmoChina, the leaker said this device is codenamed 'neila'. It features a centered punch-hole display and the visor-like rear design found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 family of handsets. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch & New Pixel Buds Likely To Be Launched on October 6, 2022.

Unfortunately, it is unknown whether the smartphone is part of the Pixel 7 series. Therefore, it may or may not be called the Pixel 7 Mini. As per the report, upcoming Google products are generally spotted in the codebase. In the case of the Pixel Mini, it is yet to be found inside the software.

Meanwhile, Google is all set to announce new Pixel 7 smartphones with the second-generation chip as well as the Pixel Watch on October 6. Called 'Made by Google,' the hardware launch event will see new devices, as shown by the company at its I/O developer conference earlier this year.

Google has confirmed Pixel 7 series will run on a second-generation aTensor G2' chip. The Tensor chip was built in partnership with Samsung, enhancing Exynos-like processors with Google's machine learning prowess.

