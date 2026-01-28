Is Google Using User’s Gmail Content To Train Gemini AI Model? Tech Giant Calls Viral Claims ‘Misleading’

Mumbai, January 28: A social media post is going viral claiming that Google is automatically opting Gmail users into AI training programs, potentially exposing private emails to its "Gemini" AI model. These reports suggest that users must manually navigate deep settings to prevent their personal correspondence from being used to improve Google's artificial intelligence.

The controversy took shape after YouTuber Davey Jones described the alleged opt-in as a "digital Trojan Horse." Jones claims that Gmail users have been "automatically OPTED IN to allow Gmail to access all your private messages & attachments to train AI models." According to him, these changes require manual action to reverse, specifically instructing users: "You have to manually turn off Smart Features in the Settings menu in TWO locations." Is Salman Khan Joining AIMIM? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Google Refutes Using User’s Gmail Content To Train Gemini AI Model

(Photo Credits: X)

Jones also provided a guide for desktop and laptop users: first, click on "See all settings," find the "Smart features" setting, and uncheck "Turn on smart features in Gmail, Chat, and Meet." Then select "Manage Workplace smart feature settings" to further adjust permissions related to Google Workspace and other Google products. This two-step process is aimed at limiting personal email data exposure to AI-driven features. Earth Going To Lose Gravity for 7 Seconds on August 12, 2026? Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Social Media Claims.

However, Google has issued a firm denial, labelling the widespread claims as "misleading." In an email statement to HuffPost, a Google spokesperson addressed the allegations directly, stating that the reports suggesting a secret "opt-in" for AI training are inaccurate. "Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years, and we do not use your Gmail content for training our Gemini AI model," the spokesperson clarified. The company emphasized that while AI helps power features like "Summarize this email," the data is not fed back into the general training pool for the underlying Gemini model.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Google is automatically opting Gmail users into AI training programs. Conclusion : Google calls reports claiming it is using Gmail content for Gemini AI training 'misleading'. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).