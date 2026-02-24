Shenzhen, February 24: Honor Device Co. is set to debut its first humanoid robot at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this weekend, marking a significant pivot toward embodied artificial intelligence. The company has announced that the robot is specifically engineered for consumer service roles, including shopping assistance and daily domestic support, as it seeks to lead the smartphone industry’s entry into the robotics sector.

The unveiling will take place under the theme "Believers in AI Future," positioning Honor as the first major smartphone manufacturer among its direct peers to launch a humanoid machine. This move signals the brand's intent to move beyond traditional mobile hardware and explore how generative AI can be integrated into physical, multi-purpose forms to assist users in real-world environments. Unitree Go1: Know Features and Price of China-Made Robotic Dog.

The ‘Robot Phone’ Concept and Agentic AI

Central to the presentation is the "Honor Robot Phone" concept, which explores a deeper synergy between mobile operating systems and autonomous robotics. Honor plans to demonstrate new agentic AI services designed to function seamlessly across smartphones and connected home devices, creating a unified ecosystem where the robot acts as a physical extension of the digital assistant.

This strategy is backed by a multibillion-dollar investment plan focused on the expansion of artificial intelligence applications. While Honor is the first in its immediate competitive circle to showcase such a device, the broader industry is seeing similar investments from rivals like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, alongside specialist Chinese robotics firms such as Unitree.

HONOR Robotics, Hardware Expansion and Foldable Innovation

In addition to its robotics debut, Honor will use the MWC platform to refresh its core product lines with several AI-integrated devices. The flagship Honor Magic V6 foldable smartphone will be officially launched, featuring a slimmer profile, a higher-capacity battery, and enhanced hinge durability compared to previous iterations.

The company will also introduce the MagicPad4 tablet and the MagicBook Pro 14 laptop. Both devices are marketed as productivity-focused tools that leverage on-device AI to improve performance and power management, reflecting Honor's broader ambition to establish itself as a comprehensive AI technology leader. Humanoid Robots Deployment Will Bring ‘Employment Shocks’, Hyundai Motor’s South Korean Labour Union Warns Automaker.

Strategic Growth and IPO Ambitions

Since gaining independence from Huawei in 2020, Honor has maintained a rapid growth trajectory with support from Shenzhen government investment entities and state-owned enterprises. The company’s expansion into robotics and advanced AI ecosystems comes as it prepares for an eventual Initial Public Offering (IPO).

By diversifying into humanoid technology, Honor aims to differentiate itself in a saturated smartphone market. The successful integration of robotics into its consumer portfolio could provide the company with a unique competitive edge as global interest in embodied AI continues to accelerate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).