Mumbai, February 27: Following a month marked by the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the Google Pixel 10a, the smartphone industry is preparing for a high-volume March 2026. Global technology giants including Apple, Honor, Nothing, Motorola, and Poco have scheduled or hinted at major releases spanning the mid-range, premium, and experimental categories.

The upcoming month is expected to be headlined by innovative form factors and significant battery enhancements. Key highlights include the world’s first "robot phone" from Honor, the highly anticipated iPhone 17e, and the debut of 8,500mAh battery technology in the premium mid-range segment. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max India Launch Timeline Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Upcoming Smartphone Launches March 2026

Honor Magic V6 and Robot Phone

Honor will kick off the month on March 1 at the MWC event. The Magic V6 foldable is expected to feature a 200MP camera and a 7,150mAh battery. Alongside it, the Honor Robot Phone will debut, featuring a built-in robotic-arm gimbal for automatic subject tracking and AI-driven composition.

Apple iPhone 17e and Nothing Phone (4a)

Apple is rumoured to host an event on March 4 to unveil the iPhone 17e. The handset is expected to utilise the A19 chip with a revamped Neural Engine for on-device AI and an upgraded C1X modem. Meanwhile, Nothing will launch the Phone (4a) on March 5, featuring a redesigned Glyph Bar with a dedicated recording LED and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Android 17 Beta 2 Launched: Google Releases Its Latest Experimental OS With Enhanced Multitasking, Improved Privacy Features and More.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion and Poco X8 Pro Series

Motorola is set to release the Edge 70 Fusion on March 6, boasting a 1.5K curved display with 5,200 nits of peak brightness and a 7,000mAh battery. Simultaneously, Poco will introduce the X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max in India. The Pro Max variant is tipped to house a massive 8,500mAh battery and a Dimensity 9500s chipset, setting a new benchmark for endurance in the segment.

