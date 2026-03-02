Beijing, March 2: Honor has officially transitioned its artificial intelligence ambitions from software concepts to physical hardware with the unveiling of the Robot Phone. Announced ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, the device represents a new category of "embodied AI" that features a miniaturised three-axis gimbal system integrated directly into the chassis.

The product marks a significant shift in the company’s long-term strategy, moving away from conventional smartphone designs to a platform that physically interacts with its environment. During the keynote presentation, CEO James Li stated that the goal of the project is to provide artificial intelligence with a physical presence, linking the launch to the company's broader Alpha Plan and Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI) initiative. UBTECH Walker 2 Becomes 1st Humanoid Robot From China To Autonomously Swap Its Own Battery (Watch Video).

Honor Launches New AI-Powered ‘Robot’ Smartphone

Honor AI Robot Official Video

HONOR AI Robot With Advanced Motorised Camera Technology

The defining technical achievement of the Robot Phone is its motorised camera module, which Honor claims contains the smallest gimbal motor ever integrated into a mobile device. The hardware is thinner than a 1 EUR coin, allowing the camera to move independently on three axes to provide professional-grade stabilisation and autonomous tracking without the need for external accessories or handheld gimbals.

This robotic mobility enables a feature called AI Object Tracking, where the phone can automatically follow a subject to maintain perfect framing during video recording. The system is designed to replicate the functionality of dedicated cinema equipment, supported by a Super Steady video mode that ensures fluid motion even during high-intensity physical activity.

HONOR Strategic Partnership With ARRI

In a move to solidify its position in the high-end imaging market, Honor also announced a strategic partnership with ARRI. This marks the first time the renowned professional cinema camera manufacturer has collaborated on a consumer product. The partnership focuses on advanced colour science and future video capabilities, aiming to bring a cinematic aesthetic to the mobile form factor. Humanoid Robots Deployment Will Bring ‘Employment Shocks’, Hyundai Motor’s South Korean Labour Union Warns Automaker.

While the device was previously discussed as a conceptual project, Honor confirmed that the Robot Phone is now a commercial reality. The company plans to officially release the smartphone in the second half of 2026, positioning it as an evolving platform that explores how AI can physically assist users in their daily lives through hardware-level interaction.

