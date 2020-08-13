Huawei Technologies owned Honor unveiled Honor 9A, Honor 9S & Honor MagicBook 15 in India a couple of weeks ago. Today Honor 9A smartphone is all set to go on sale in India. The handset will be sold online at 2 pm IST, through Amazon India. Sale offers include 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card, 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for prime members, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Honor 9A, Honor 9S & Honor MagicBook 15 Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications

Honor 9A sports a 6.3-inch HD+ full view waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the entry-level smartphone is mated with 3GB of RAM & 64GB internal storage. For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera module flaunting a 13MP main lens, a 5MP secondary camera & a 2MP tertiary lens. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter.

Honor 9A (Photo Credits: Honor)

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. Honor 9A runs on Android 10 based Honor Magic UI 3.1 operating system. Additionally, the entry-level handset gets connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB charging port & a 3.5mm audio headphone jack. Honor 9A is priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB & 64GB model.

