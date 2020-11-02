Honor V40 series is expected to be launched in December 2020. Ahead of the launch key specifications of the smartphone has been leaked by a tipster 'RODENT950' on Twitter. According to the tipster, the upcoming Honor V40 series will comprise of V40 Pro & V40 Pro+ models. Honor V40 series might be introduced to take on Mate 40 series. Honor Band 6 Fitness Tracker to Be Launched on November 3, 2020.

In terms of specifications, Honor V40 series is likely to come with a 6.72-inch FHD+ curved display & 120Hz refresh rate. The Honor V40 Pro will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC whereas the V40 Pro+ is likely to be powered by Huawei's Kirin 9000 SoC.

Honor V40 Series (Photo Credits: RODENT950 Twitter)

V40 series as you know is coming in December and it maybe more good choice than Mate 40 pro 🤔 6.72" fhd+ 120hz curved screen 66w SuperCharge 40w wireless charging 50 mp camera (triple/quad) Dual cam on front in small pill shaped cutout K9000 (Pro+) D1000+ (Pro)#HonorV40Series pic.twitter.com/Ni3BKuro6Y — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) October 31, 2020

For optics, the Honor V40 series is expected to flaunt a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX700 RYYB sensor. It is nor sure whether the smartphone might get a triple rear camera or a quad rear camera system. At the front, the V40 series might feature a dual-camera module.

The upcoming Honor V40 Series may come with a 66W SuperCharge & 40W Wireless charging as well. In addition to this, V40 series is likely to get stereo speakers, USB-C ports, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dual-SIM & more. Pricing & other specifications of Honor V40 series will be revealed during its launch event.

