Honor, the Chinese smartphone had announced that it will launch the Honor V40 device on January 18, 2021. Last week, the company postponed the launch date to January 22, 2021. Ahead of its launch, images of the upcoming phone have been leaked online, also, the handset was spotted on the Chinese retailer website. The device is now available for reservations on 'Suning' and other retail websites in the Chinese market. According to the leaked images, the handset confirms the presence of a pill-shaped cutout at the upper-left corner, curved edges whereas the rear side of the phone showcases a rectangle-shaped camera module with three lenses, an LED flash and laser autofocus.

Honor V40 (Photo Credits: Suning)

According to the new reports, the smartphone will be offered in Blue and Orange colours. In terms of specifications, the device is likely to sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

Honor V40 (Photo Credits: Suning)

For optics, Honor V40 might feature a triple rear camera system comprising of a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, & a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there could be a dual-camera module with a 32MP primary shooter and a 16MP secondary lens. The smartphone is rumoured to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging technology and a 50W wireless charging support. In addition to this, Honor V40 was seen on Weibo with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 45,151).

