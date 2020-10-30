Huawei owned Honor is all set to launch the new Band 6 fitness tracker on November 3, 2020. The company has teased Band 6 in a new invite that reveals November 3, 2020 launch date. The invite was shared by the company on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. The teaser gives a glimpse of the upcoming Honor Band 6. The Honor Band 6 will be introduced as the successor to the Honor Band 5. Honor Band 5i & Honor MagicWatch 2 With New Impressive Features Launched In India.

Honor Band (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In terms of specifications, the Honor Band 6 is likely to sport an OLED display. It is expected to come with features such as fitness mode, sports mode, heart-rate sensor & SpO2 monitoring. With these upgrades, it is unlikely that Honor will be able to keep the price in the affordable range.

Honor Band (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A few weeks ago, the company launched a slew of new products at the IFA 2020 including the Watch GS Pro. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display with steel bezels. The GS Pro smartwatch comes packed with a 700mAh battery that is capable of providing 25-day battery life. Coming back to Honor Band 6, pricing & other specifications of the smartwatch will be revealed during the launch. It will be interesting to see where will the Honor Band 6 stand in the market.

