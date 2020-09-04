Huawei, the popular Chinese electronic brand officially launched its affordable 5G smartphones in the home market. Huawei's affordable range of 5G phones comprise of two handsets - Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus. The Huawei Enjoy 20 gets a starting price of 1,699 Yuan (around Rs 17,000) for the base 4GB variant whereas the Enjoy 20 Plus model is priced from 2,299 Yuan (approximately Rs 23,000). Interested buyers can pre-order the handsets via Vmall with shipping to commence from September 10. Huawei Reportedly Files a Patent for Smartphone With an Under Display Selfie Camera.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus (Photo Credits: Vmall)

Both the smartphones will be made available in two variants, depending on the storage configurations. The Huawei Enjoy 20 gets two variants - 4GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will also come in two versions - 6GB + 128GB storage & 8GB + 128GB storage. The former will be seen in four shades - Black, Gradient Blue, Forest Green and Pink, while the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will also come in four colours - Black, Green, Silver, and Blue-Pink Gradient.

Huawei Enjoy 20 (Photo Credits: Vmall)

As far as the specs are concerned, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus gets a 6.63-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution carrying 90Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with a 16MP motorized pop-up snapper for selfies or video calls. At the rear, there is a triple-camera module consisting of a 48MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. Under the skin, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset with 5G support, which is mated up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 OS based on EMUI 10.1.

Huaweu Enjoy 20 Plus (Photo Credits: Vmall)

On the other hand, the Huawei Enjoy 20 gets a 6.6-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It only supports regular 60Hz refresh rate. Instead of the motorized pop-up design, the phone sports a simpler waterdrop notch upfront accommodating an 8MP selfie camera.

Huawei Enjoy 20 (Photo Credits: Vmall)

At the back, there will be a rear triple-camera module, housed in a square camera module. There is a 13MP primary camera accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Unlike the Plus variant, the Enjoy 20 bags a slightly bigger battery with capacity of 5,000mAh with a standard 10W charger.

