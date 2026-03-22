Mumbai, March 22: Huawei has launched its flagship, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition, in China. This specialised version of the standard flagship introduces an integrated active cooling system designed to manage thermal output during high performance tasks. While the design remains largely consistent with the original model, the Wind Edition features a wider rear camera ring equipped with ventilation holes to facilitate airflow from the internal fan.

To accommodate the new cooling hardware, Huawei has modified the rear imaging setup, transitioning from a quad camera system to a triple camera configuration. This trade off is intended to allow the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset to maintain peak performance during intensive gaming sessions or extended 4K video recording. The device is currently available for pre order in China in Polar Night Black and Polar Day Gold colour options, with a full technical briefing scheduled for March 23, 2026. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max; Check Price, Specifications and Features Comparison.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Specifications and Features

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition features a 6.9 inch AMOLED LTPO display and is powered by the proprietary Kirin 9030 Pro processor. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. The device is offered in two primary configurations, 16GB of RAM paired with either 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. Its most distinct feature is the internal active cooling fan housed within the camera module to ensure sustained performance under heavy thermal loads. Redmi 15A Launch in India on March 27; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Price in India

Huawei has not yet confirmed the official pricing for the Wind Edition, though it is expected to be announced at the upcoming March 23 event. For context, the standard Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max is priced starting at CNY 7,999, which is approximately INR 96,800. While the company has not finalised an Indian release date, a direct currency conversion suggests the 1TB storage variant could exceed INR 110,000 if it reaches international markets.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).