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Coinbase Global Inc. announced on Tuesday that it will reduce its global workforce by approximately 14 per cent, affecting roughly 700 employees. CEO Brian Armstrong characterised the restructuring as a strategic pivot designed to streamline the cryptocurrency exchange for a new era of artificial intelligence and ongoing market volatility. In a company-wide memo later shared on X, Armstrong described the move as a deliberate step to return the firm to its "startup roots" while leveraging AI to drive productivity.

Market Volatility and the Rise of AI

The decision is driven by two primary factors: the cyclical nature of the crypto market and the rapid evolution of AI tools. Despite being "well-capitalized" with "diversified revenue streams," Armstrong noted that the company must adjust its cost structure during the current market downturn to remain competitive. Cognizant Layoffs: IT Giant May Cut Up to 15,000 Jobs Globally Under ‘Project Leap’, India To Be Impacted.

Brian Armstrong Shares Email Sent to Employees

This is an email I sent earlier today to all employees at Coinbase: Team, Today I’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of Coinbase by ~14%. I want to walk you through why we're doing this now, what it means for those affected, and how this positions us for the… — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) May 5, 2026

Simultaneously, the firm is responding to significant productivity gains afforded by automation. "Over the past year, I've watched engineers use AI to ship in days what used to take a team weeks," Armstrong wrote, adding that even non-technical staff are now able to automate complex workflows and ship production code.

Flattening the Organisational Structure

The restructuring involves a fundamental overhaul of Coinbase’s internal hierarchy. Key changes include:

Reduced Hierarchy: The organisation will be flattened to a maximum of five layers below the CEO and COO.

The organisation will be flattened to a maximum of five layers below the CEO and COO. Removal of "Pure" Managers: The company is eliminating roles dedicated solely to management, shifting toward a "player-coach" model.

The company is eliminating roles dedicated solely to management, shifting toward a "player-coach" model. AI-Native Pods: Smaller, high-context teams - some consisting of just one person - will utilise "fleets of AI agents" to handle engineering, design, and product management.

Severance and Employee Support

Acknowledging the "emotional toll" of the layoffs, Armstrong outlined a comprehensive severance package for those departing. US-based employees will receive a minimum of 16 weeks of base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year of service, along with six months of COBRA health coverage. International staff and visa holders will receive comparable support tailored to local regulations. For security reasons, access to internal systems was revoked immediately following the announcement, with detailed transition information sent to employees' personal email accounts. Daily Wire Layoffs: Ben Shapiro-Led Media Outlet Announces Staff Cuts in Nashville Production Shift.

Strategic Outlook for 2026

Coinbase previously reduced its headcount in 2022 and 2023, but this latest round is unique in its explicit focus on AI integration. By leaning into automation, the firm aims to sustain its output with fewer resources while navigating a period where digital asset prices, including Bitcoin, continue to face resistance levels near USD 80,000. The restructuring is expected to be largely completed by the end of the second quarter of 2026, with the company anticipating one-time charges between USD 50 million and USD 60 million related to the transition.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Brian Armstrong). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).