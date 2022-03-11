Huawei Mobile has introduced a new smartphone under its Nova lineup 'Nova 9 SE' in Malaysia. The device is now available for pre-order in the Malaysian market. Customers pre-ordering the handset will get Huawei FreeLace neckband style earphones for free. Huawei Nova 9 SE is also listed on the Chinese retail website Vmall. The smartphone will come in two storage options in China - 128GB and 256GB. Huawei P50 & Huawei P50 Pro Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Huawei Nova 9 SE features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Huawei FullView TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2388x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Huawei Nova 9 SE (Photo Credits: Huawei)

The handset gets a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Huawei Nova 9 SE (Photo Credits: Huawei)

Huawei Nova 9 SE comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with up to 66W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C and NFC. Coming to the pricing, Huawei Nova 9 SE is priced at MYR 1,099 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

