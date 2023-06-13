New Delhi, June 13: The Centre on Tuesday lashed out at former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for claiming that the Indian government threatened to wind it down and conducted raids on employees' homes, saying it is an attempt to "brush out that very dubious period of Twitter's history".

Reacting to Dorsey who alleged in an interview with YouTube channel Breaking Points that the threats came as Twitter refused to comply with the government's demands to block accounts during the farmers' protests in early 2021, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that no one went to jail nor was Twitter shut down in the country. Twitter Refuses To Pay Google Cloud Bill As Contract Comes Up for Renewal This Month, Trust and Safety Services at Risk.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Rubbishes Jack Dorsey's Claims

This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history Facts and truth@twitter undr Dorsey n his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law… https://t.co/SlzmTcS3Fa — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 13, 2023

"This is an outright lie by @jack -- perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of Twitter's history. Twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of the India law," Chandrasekhar said in a tweet.

The Minister said that as a matter of fact, Twitter was in non-compliance with the law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 "and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied".

"To set the record straight, no one was raided or sent to jail. Our focus was only on ensuring compliance of Indian laws. Dorsey's Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law. It behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it," Chandrasekhar noted.

In the interview, Dorsey said that India put pressure on the platform. "We would raid the homes of your employees', which they did; We will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit. And this is India, a democratic country," Dorsey said on the channel when asked to share some examples of pressure from foreign governments during his tenure before Elon Musk took over.

Jack Dorsey Alleges Indian Government Pressurised Twitter During Farmers' Protest

"India is a country that had many requests of us around the farmers' protest, around particular journalists that were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as 'we will shut Twitter down in India', which is a very large market for us," Dorsey added.

In a reply, Chandrasekhar said that India as a sovereign nation has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India.

"During the protests in January 2021, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide which were definitely fake. The government was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform because it had the potential to further inflame the situation based on fake news," explained the Minister.

"Such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack regime, that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the US," he said.

According to the Minister, there is ample evidence now in the public domain about Jack's Twitter's "arbitrary, blatantly partisan and discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform during that period".

"Twitter under Dorsey was not just violating Indian law, but was partisan in how it was using 'de-amplify' and de-platforming of some arbitrarily in violation of Articles 14,19 of our constitution and also assisting in weaponising of misinformation," he further said. Twitter New Feature Update for Verified Users: Elon Musk-Owned Platform To Allow Only Blue Subscribers To Send DMs to Non-Followers.

"All social media intermediaries operating in India have to comply with laws to ensure that the internet is safe, trusted and accountable," said the Minister.

