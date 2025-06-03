New Delhi, June 3: Apple is set to launch its upcoming iPhone 17 series in September 2025. The iPhone 17 series is expected to include four models, which may be the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is said to be the slimmest iPhone ever, and it may arrive with 5.5mm of thickness.

Reports suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be slightly thicker than before, possibly to accommodate a bigger battery. It could measure around 8.725mm in thickness. The proximity sensor, located at the top of the display, turns the screen off when needed. However, a new metalens technology could shrink the size of the Face ID sensor, which may also impact the size of the Dynamic Island on the display. The new technology is expected to arrive on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Infinix GT 30 Pro Launched in India With 144Hz AMOLED Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Ahead of the launch, rumours suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely feature high-end specifications and features. It is expected to bring notable design changes compared to last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max. As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be available in White, Silver, Black, and a Sky Blue colour option. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be priced at around INR 1,64,900 in India, depending on the storage variant. Nothing Phone 3 To Skip ‘Glyph Interface’ Design, Company Confirms Major Design Change in Its Upcoming Flagship Smartphone; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, iPhone 17 Pro Max may be powered by the A19 Pro chipset and is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM. It may come with a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro Max camera setup may include a triple 48MP lens system, which may feature a Tetraprism telephoto lens that is said to offer 3.5x optical zoom and 7x lossless zoom. The front camera of the iPhone is expected to be upgraded to 24MP.

