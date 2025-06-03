iQOO Neo 10 sale will officially start today, June 3, 2025, in India. The pre-booking users were allowed to get this smartphone yesterday. The iQOO Neo 10 comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and Q1 Supercomputing chip, a 6.78-inch 144Hz display, a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support, a 50MP+8MP rear camera setup and a 32MP front-facing camera. iQOO Neo 10 was launched in India at a starting price of INR 31,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, INR 33,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and INR 35,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The iQOO Neo 10 price in India for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is INR 40,999. Infinix GT 30 Pro Launch Today With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Sale Starts Today in India

Power that never quits. ⚡️🔥 The #iQOONeo10’s dual-chip setup — Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 + Supercomputing Chip Q1 — means unstoppable speed and seamless multitasking. Whether you’re crushing games or handling heavy work, this phone keeps up with you every step of the way. Sale… pic.twitter.com/OapJg6Xzrx — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 3, 2025

