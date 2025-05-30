Mumbai, May 30: This month, many new smartphones were launched in India with new features, specifications, designs, and capabilities. From budget smartphones to mid-range and premium smartphones, different categories of smartphones were launched in May 2025 with bigger batteries, AI-powered features, and segment-leading specifications. In June 2025, many new smartphones will be launched in India along with many new tech.

In May 2025, we saw the launches of the iQOO Neo 10, Realme GT 7 series, POVA Curve 5G, Alcatel V3 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Sony Xperia 1 VII, Lava Bold N1 series, and many others. All had unique specifications, features, and designs. However, most featured efficient processors and bigger batteries compared to the standard 5,000mAh batteries. Vivo T4 Ultra Launch, Design Confirmed, Smartphone Likely Coming With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Upcoming Smartphones in June 2025

In June 2025, several new models have been confirmed to launch. Some of them are highly anticipated, while others belong to popular series that launch every year. In the next month, the new models are expected to offer even better designs, cameras, processors, AI features, batteries and gaming capabilities. Vivo T4 Ultra, OnePlus 13s, Infinix GT 30 Pro, and Poco F7 5G are expected to launch. Some companies have yet to announce the dates of their models.

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s will be a compact flagship smartphone featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.32-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a 6,260mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It may have "Plus Key" and AI Suite+ for enhanced user experience. OnePlus 13s price could be around INR 50,000 to INR 60,000.

Vivo T4 Ultra

Vivo T4 Ultra would be a higher mid-range smartphone with flagship-level capabilities. It will likely come with a 6.67-inch OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor, triple 50MP rear cameras, including a periscope telephoto lens with 100x digital zoom, and a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The Vivo T4 Ultra price could be around INR 40,000.

Infinix GT 30 Pro

Infinix GT 30 Pro could be launched with a powerful processor and higher refresh rate screen aimed at gamers. It may have a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 108MP primary camera, and a 5,500mAh battery supporting 45W wired and 30W wireless charging. The price is expected to be between INR 25,000 and INR 30,000.

POCO F7 5G

The POCO F7 5G is expected to have a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and backed by a 7,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The device is likely to offer up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, triple rear cameras, and run Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Base Model Likely Coming in September 2025, iPhone 18 Pro To Have 200MP Primary Camera in 2026: Reports.

Various companies will launch many new smartphones next month; however, their dates and model names have yet to be confirmed. In the following month (July 2025), Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch, and in September 2025, the iPhone 17 series will be announced with design changes, new software updates, powerful processors, and more.

