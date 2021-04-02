Infinix, the Hong Kong-based smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Infinix Hot 10 Play device in India on April 19, 2021. The company reportedly revealed this piece of information via a press note and shared that the upcoming handset will be priced under Rs 10,000. The phone will be made available in four shades - Morandi Green, 7-degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black. It is important to note that Infinix Hot 10 Play is currently available in the international markets. Infinix Hot 10 Play Smartphone With 6000 mAh Battery & Helio G25 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Smartphone (Photo Credits: Infinix)

Infinix Hot 10 Play could come with a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notch display. It is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Jinka dil always bole “Let the music play”, unke liye aa raha hai super sizzling - the #InfinixHot10Play 🔥🔥 Stay tuned to find out #PlayMustGoOn pic.twitter.com/6YwnLgYtxl — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) April 2, 2021

For optics, the handset might sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera and a depth sensor. At the front, there could be an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Smartphone (Photo Credits: Infinix)

The smartphone is expected to come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone could run on an Android 10 Go Edition based XOS 7.0 operating system. Final Pricing and other details of Infinix Hot 10 Play will be announced by the company during its launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2021 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).