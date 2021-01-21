Infinix, the Chinese smartphone brand on Thursday officially launched the new Hot 10 Play handset in the Philippines. The launch comes after massive leaks and rumours related to the smartphone that surfaced on the web lately. Launched at PHP 4,290 which is around $90, the phone is packed with a 6,000mAh battery, dual-camera, fingerprint sensor and more. The handset comes as a single variant - 2GB + 32GB. Smartphones Likely to Be Launched in India in February 2021.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Smartphone (Photo Credits: Infinix)

Interested buyers in the Philippines can purchase the phone via e-commerce platforms like Lazada, LazMall e-commerce platform starting January 23, 2021. It is important to note that the handset will be reportedly sold for a discounted price of PHP3,790 which is approximately $79.

Talking about the specifications, the entry-level smartphone gets a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The phone comes in four colour options - Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and 7-degree Purple options with glaze-like textured patterns.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Smartphone (Photo Credits: Infinix)

Under the skin, the device packs a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC which is mated to a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone reportedly will also be offered with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There's also memory expansion provision via microSD card up to 512GB.

In terms of the camera department, the phone sports a dual-camera module at the rear. It consists of a 13MP main sensor and an AI lens for depth sensing. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor for selfies. Other highlights of the device are 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging, micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. It runs on XOS 7.0 based on Android 10 Go edition.

