Infinix Note 11 is all set to go on the first sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last week along with the Note 11S phone. The Note 11S went on sale earlier this week and today, the Note 11 phone will be made available at 12 noon via Flipkart. Infinix Note 11 will be offered at an introductory price of Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. Infinix Note 11 To Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 PM IST; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Customers purchasing the device will get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 20 percent off on the first transaction with Amex Network cards and a six-month Gaana Plus subscription.

Infinix Note 11 (Photo Credits: Infinix Mobile)

Feel the rush. Chase the thrill. The new Infinix Note 11 is #DesignedToKill Take your gaming experience to the next level with ultra-vivid 6.7 FHD+ AMOLED display, Helio G88 and 7.99mm ultra slim design. Sale starts tomorrow, only on @Flipkart https://t.co/xUy1ywDNjQ pic.twitter.com/Dt8mwTG5C9 — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) December 22, 2021

In terms of specifications, Infinix Note 11 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Infinix Note 11 (Photo Credits: Infinix)

For photography, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth shooter and an AI snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android 11 based XOS 10.0 on top. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C charging port and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

