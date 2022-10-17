Infinix Mobile officially launched the Note 12 (2023) smartphone in the global market last week. The handset sits above the Note 12 G96 and Note 12 G88, which are currently available in the market. It comes in alpine white, Tuscany blue and volcanic grey colours. Key features of the device include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and more. Infinix Note 12 Now Available for Sale via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth shooter and an unspecified AI lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens. Infinix Note 12 5G Series With 108MP Camera Teased on Flipkart, India Launch Soon.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi and more. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Note 12 (2023) is priced at $199 (approximately Rs 16,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model. Infinix is yet to announce plans to launch the smartphone in India.

