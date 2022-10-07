Infinix Mobile has officially launched the Hot 20 5G smartphone today in the global market. The handset is the first ever 5G-enabled device in the Hot lineup. The smartphone is now available for purchase via AliExpress. It comes in blaster green, racing black and space blue colours. Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset comes with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary snapper, along with an LED flash. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper. Infinix Note 12 Turbo & Infinix Note 12 Launched; India Prices Start at Rs 11,999.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. Moreover, it runs on Android 12 based XOS 10.6 UI. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Hot 20 5G is priced at Rs $179.9 (approximately Rs 15,000).

