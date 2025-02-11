New Delhi, February 11: Infosys has laid off around 700 freshers from its Mysuru campus on February 7, 2025. According to reports, the terminated employees are being asked to sign confidentiality agreements. The recent layoffs at Infosys have left many careers in a state of uncertainty, with some trainees reportedly alleging that they were forced to leave the campus with INR 25,000 compensation.

As per a report of Moneycontrol, a female trainee from Madhya Pradesh pleaded with Infosys officials on February 7, said, "Please let me stay the night. I will leave tomorrow. Where will I go right now?" Several laid-off trainees reportedly spoke to News Minute, detailing about their experiences and how they were left in a difficult position. Workday Layoffs: Human Capital Management Company To Lay Off Around 1,750 Employees To Prioritise Investment in AI and Platform Development.

Many of the affected individuals had joined Infosys approximately two and a half years after graduating, only to face termination just months later. Reports indicate that when one trainee requested for clarification about their situation, an Infosys official responded, "We don’t know. You are no longer part of the company. Vacate the premises by 6 pm."

According to reports, the trainees claimed that upon entering the Infosys campus for what was described as a "confidential" meeting, security guards dressed in army clothing with electronic devices and bags. They were then escorted to a cabin where an HR staff member allegedly pressured them into signing a "mutual separation agreement." Layoffs 2025: Google, Meta, BlackRock, Microsoft, CNN, Starbucks and More, Check List of Companies Cutting Jobs This Year to Stay Productive and Focus on AI.

As per Money Control, on February 7, groups of about 50 trainees were called with their laptops for a discussion starting at 9:30 Am. These trainees were reportedly gathered in a room that was guarded by security personnel outside and bouncers inside. One affected trainee expressed, "I signed it unwillingly. This was my dream job, but they forced me out." Reports indicate that Infosys offered INR 25,000 as compensation to the laid off employees. Following the termination, employees were reportedly escorted off the campus immediately.

