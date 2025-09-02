New Delhi, September 2: iPhone 17 series launch countdown has begun, which is few days away from Apple’s "Awe-dropping" event. The iPhone 17 series launch date in scheduled on September 9 at its upcoming Apple event. The upcoming series is expected to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will replace the previous Plus model and could become the thinnest iPhone yet, measuring at around 5.5mm in thickness.

As per reports, pre-orders of all the models of the iPhone 17 series could start on September 12, and sales are expected around September 19. The iPhone 17 is likely to come with a design similar to its predecessor, while the Pro models may bring a combination of glass and aluminium frame. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to feature a larger camera hump, covering the top half of the device. The iPhone 17 Air may include features like a Camera Control key and an Action Button. Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 17 series, price details of its models are circulating online. Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Razr 60 Ice Melt Variant Launched in India.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 series price details will be revealed at Apple’s launch event, but early leaks hint at what customers might expect. As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced at around INR 1,64,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro may be launched at a price of around INR 1,39,900. The iPhone 17 Air is speculated to come at a price of INR 99,900, and the iPhone 17 might start at roughly INR 89,900.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

iPhone 17 series key specifications and features are also circulating online ahead of the official launch. As per reports, the Pro model may drop its older 12MP telephoto lens to bring a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor, accompanied by a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. It could come with a 24MP front camera. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price, Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Newly Launched Samsung A Series Smartphone in Mid-Range Segment.

The iPhone 17 is also tipped to feature a dual rear setup with a 48MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide lens, while the front camera may also include a 24MP lens. The iPhone 17 Air might feature a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. Hardware upgrades could include 25W MagSafe charging across all models. The iPhone 17 may be powered by the A19 chip, while the Air model could come with an A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are expected to include the A19 Pro chip.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).