Mumbai, September 1: Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has been launched in India in the INR 20,000 segment. The new mid-range smartphone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear, a 7.5mm slim design, and a 192 gram weight. The smartphone is offered in multiple variants and colours. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has a waterdrop (teardrop) notch on the display.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is offered in three colours - Grey, Blue and Black. The smartphone has triple rear cameras with a primary, ultrawide and a macro lens. The smartphone also offers up to 10x digital zoom and OIS support. The Galaxy A17 5G also supports a 2TB microSD card to expand the storage to store more photos and videos. iPhone 17 Pro Max Teased in Flipkart Big Billion Days Promo? Netizens Speculate As Farah Khan Seen Holding Apple iPhone in Video.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G price in India is INR 18,999 for the base model, which has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 20,499. There is also a 256GB variant, which is expected to be priced around INR 23,999. Samsung has announced INR 1,000 cashback on buying the Galaxy A17 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G comes with a 50MP OIS-enabled primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 13MP camera. The smartphone offers FHD (1920x1080) video resolution. It also supports up to 120 fps slow motion with HD resolution. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options paired with the Exynos 1330 chipset. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Samsung Fan Edition Smartphone.

The new Galaxy A17 5G has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus support. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charging speed. The device has an IP54 rating and One UI 7 operating system with six years of Android and security updates. It has a USB 2.0 Type-C charging port and Bluetooth 5.3 version.

