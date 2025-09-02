New Delhi, September 2: Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition is launched in India. Razr 60 Ice Melt variant comes with Swarovski crystals. Motorola said, "Wrapped in a luxe 3D quilted texture and finished with 35 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, it embodies a design where precision meets pure brilliance." The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition has been introduced at a starting price of INR 49,999. Alongside, the Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski are priced at INR 24,999. For a limited time, the company is also offering a special combo deal of both products for INR 59,999. The sale will begin on September 11, 2025, at Flipkart.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ice Melt edition features a hinge adorned with a large Swarovski crystal, expertly cut into "26 sparkling facets." Complemented by crystal-inspired volume buttons, this edition is crafted to shine and dazzle from every angle. The smartphone is a premium foldable smartphone from Motorola, which weighs 188 gm. It features an IP48 water-resistant design for durability against dust and water splashes. Lava Bold N1 5G Variant Coming Soon in India, Lava Mobiles Shares Teaser Hinting Imminent Launch; Check Details.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Specifications and Features

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display and a 3.6-inch pOLED external display protected with Corning Gorilla Victus. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and runs on Android 15. The Razr 60 Swarovski Edition is equipped with dual stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos support. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price, Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Newly Launched Samsung A Series Smartphone in Mid-Range Segment.

The device features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, along with Face Unlock technology. The foldable smartphone includes a 50MP main rear camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera, while the front camera offers 32MP lens. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Additionally, Motorola provides three OS upgrades along with four years of security patches to keep the device updated and secure.

