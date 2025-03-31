New Delhi, March 31: iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September 2025. Apple iPhone 17 series could introduce four models, which may include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Leaks suggest that Apple might change the name of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to the iPhone 17 Ultra. Despite the speculation, the company has not yet provided any official confirmation about the potential change in name.

Reports suggest that Samsung is likely to supply displays for all models in the iPhone 17 series. It is said to include the M14 AMOLED display. The iPhone 17 series is expected to come in various sizes. As per reports, the iPhone 17 will likely have a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 17 Air may feature a 6.6-inch display, the iPhone 17 Pro might come with a 6.3-inch screen, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to include a 6.9-inch display. MacBook Pro and iPad Pro With M5 Chips May Launch This Year, Redesigned MacBook Pro Expected in 2026 by Apple; Know What To Expect.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be the slimmest iPhone, with a thickness ranging from 5mm to 6.25mm. The standard iPhone 17 is likely to keep a design that many users are already familiar with, but it is expected to feature a new anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coating to enhance its durability. The iPhone 17 Pro models may move away from a titanium frame to an aluminium structure, which will likely include a combination of glass and metal.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be equipped with Apple's A19 chipset, while the iPhone 17 Pro models may include the A19 Pro chipset. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are likely to come with 8GB of RAM, while the Pro models could offer 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be equipped with a single 48MP primary camera sensor. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may have a triple camera setup featuring 48MP sensors. It may include Wide, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto lenses. It is likely that all models in the lineup may come with a 24MP front-facing camera. POCO C71 Launch in India on April 4; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 series price in India is anticipated to start at INR 79,900 for the standard iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Air price is expected to be at around INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Pro price may be around INR 1,19,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could be around INR 1,44,900.

