New Delhi, March 31: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models featuring the advanced M5 chips later this year. Apple has recently introduced the new MacBook Air, which features the M4 chip, alongside the latest version of the iPad Air. The tech giant is also reportedly planning a significant redesign of its MacBook Pro lineup, which is expected to be unveiled in 2026.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is testing an M5 iPad Pro for release as early as this year. The new iPad Pro is expected to be launched around October. The previous model, which came out in May 2024, featured a new display and a slimmer design. However, this year's version is not anticipated to have such changes. The primary improvement may be the introduction of the M5 chip to enhance performance and increase efficiency. MacBook Air M4 and New Mac Studio Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Devices From Apple.

Apple is said to be also developing new MacBook Pro models that will likely be powered by M5 chip. However, aside from this upgrade, there may not be many other changes. Apple is also likely to introduce a fully redesigned MacBook Pro, which is anticipated to feature a sleeker design and an enhanced display in 2026.

The 2026 MacBook Pro is expected to debut with Apple's new M6 chip. As per reports, it is said to be the first generation of Apple Silicon produced using TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process. The development is anticipated to bring significant improvements in performance and power efficiency. iPad Air M3 Launched in India, Introduces New Magic Keyboard; Check Price, Features, Specifications and Sale Details of Latest Device From Apple.

As per multiple reports, the MacBook Pro lineup in 2026 may feature an OLED display, which is expected to improve brightness, contrast ratios, and colour accuracy. The new display technology could enhance the visual experience for its users. Apple might implement a Two-Stack Tandem OLED display, which will likely consist of two layers of red, green, and blue pixels.

