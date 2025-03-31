POCO C71 is set to launch in India on April 4. The upcoming smartphone from POCO (Poco) will come with a 6.88-inch display and will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and wet touch support. It will be available in three colours, which will include Power Black, Cool Blue, and Desert Gold. The POCO C71 will feature a 32MP main camera along with an 8MP front camera. It will come with a 5,200mAh battery and will support 15W fast charging capability. The device will also come with an IP52 rating and will run on Android 15. As per reports, the POCO C71 price in India is expected to be around INR 7,000. Foldable iPhone Launch: Apple’s Rumoured Foldable Smartphone To Have 7.5-Inch Inner Display, Launch Expected in 2026; Check Other Key Specifications, Features.

POCO C71 Will Launch in India on April 4

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)