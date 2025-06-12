Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G is confirmed to launch in India on June 16, 2025. The upcoming NARZO series smartphone will feature a 6,000mAh battery and have a 7.94mm thickness. The smartphone will come with a triple camera setup on the rear and a sleek design in two colours - black and white. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G may come with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 45W fast-charging and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. As per expectations, it may include a 50MP primary shooter and likely come with military-grade certification. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G price is expected to be around INR 10,000. OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord 5 Launch Expected on July 8, 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity Processors; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Prices.

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Launch Date Confirmed, Coming on July 16, 2025

