Vivo India teased the launch of its new Vivo Y400 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The upcoming Vivo Y400 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to launch with a dual-camera setup on the rear with flash and a sleek design. It is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G could launch with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera, and a 2MP secondary shooter on the rear. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is expected to have Funtouch OS 14 and weigh 182 grams. Rumours suggested it could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor priced between INR 25,000 and INR 30,000. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Launch Confirmed on June 16, 2025, Will Feature 6,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Launching Soon in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

