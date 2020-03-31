iPhone 9 or SE 2? Apple May Launch New Phone on April 5: Report

Apple iPhone - Representation Image (Photo Credits: Verge)

San Francisco, March 31: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple may launch iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 on April 5 as the image of its protective case has appeared at online retailer Best Buy in the US.

Apple is yet to officially reveal the launch date of the handset. An image shared by a Best Buy employee shows an Urban Armor Gear case for the new 4.7-inch 2020 iPhone.

However, there is no name on the case box and these cases, among others, are being sent to retailers, reports Mac Rumors.

Additionally, Best Buy employees have been instructed not to showcase these cases until April 5, which indicates that the company could indeed launch the budget iPhone later this week.

The upcoming iPhone is expected to be an affordable iPhone, like the 2016 iPhone SE. Apple iPad Pro With A12Z Bionic Chip Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 9 is expected to come with a 4.7-inch display with a design that is similar to the iPhone 8.A

It is likely to be powered by the company's A13 Bionic chipset coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage variant.