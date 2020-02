iQOO 3 5G Smartphone Reportedly To Be Launched in China on February 25; Likely To Feature Snapdragon 865 Chipset

iQOO 3 5G Smartphone Reportedly To Be Launched in China on February 25 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing, Feb 12: Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO has confirmed that its first phone for China will be dubbed as iQOO 3 5G and the company will be holding a soft launch event to unveil the same here on February 25. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, smartphone OEMs in China have decided to hold online-only launch events to announce their new devices, news portal GizmoChina reported. Vivo's iQOO Sub-brand To Launch 5G Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 Chipset Next Month.

A poster released by the company revealed that it will be sporting a punch-hole screen and a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. In terms of specifications, the device is expected to feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ display, resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a regular refresh rate of 60Hz.

The smartphone may come with 865 mobile platform and it is expected to hit the Chinese markets in RAM choices like 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB RAM. Additionally, the phone will be preloaded with Android 10 OS. Recently, the 3C listing of the phone had revealed that the phone could be shipping with a 55W fast charger.