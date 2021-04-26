BBK Group-owned iQOO is all set to launch its iQOO 7 5G Series today in India. iQOO 7 Series will comprise iQOO 7 5G and iQOO 7 Legend 5G smartphones. The company has already teased the upcoming devices on its social media channels and Amazon India as well. The virtual launch event of iQOO 7 Series will commence at 12 noon via iQOO India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. iQoo 7 5G, iQoo 7 Legend 5G Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, iQOO 7 5G will feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

On #iQOO7, 8GB RAM will actually deliver performance like that of 11GB RAM! 12GB version will deliver 15GB RAM performance! I would like to hear in GIF what you have to say about this #Monster 😜 My answer is below!#DualChipMonster #iQOO7 #iQOO7Series pic.twitter.com/fMO8I3425B — Gagan Arora (@gagan_arora1) April 26, 2021

The handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono lens. At the front, there will be a 16MP shooter for clicking selfies and video calls. It is likely to come packed with a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

iQOO 7 5G Series (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

On the other hand, the iQOO 7 Legend phone will also sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ screen. The handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The device will come packed with a 4,000mAH battery with a 120W fast charging facility.

iQOO 7 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The camera module will comprise a 48MP main shooter and two 13MP snappers. At the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera. Coming to the pricing, the iQOO 7 5G is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 35,000 whereas the iQOO 7 Legend 5G could cost below Rs 40,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).