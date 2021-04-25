iQoo is all set to launch its iQoo 7 5G flagship series in the Indian market Tomorrow. The series will comprise of two phones - iQoo 7 5G and iQoo 7 Legend 5G. The Chinese phone manufacturer will announce prices of the top-end handsets at 12 PM IST. The company has already teased the launch of both the phones on its official social media platforms as well as Amazon India. The launch event will be streamed online via the official YouTube channel. iQOO 7 & iQOO 7 Legend Smartphones To Be Launched in India on April 26, 2021.

The upcoming iQoo 7 could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 5, while the iQOO 7 Legend is likely to be a global iQOO 7 5G. In terms of specifications-wise, the iQoo 7 5G phone will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. For photography, there will be a triple rear camera that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP mono sensor. The front will be a 16MP selfie shooter. It is likely to be powered by a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

The iQOO 7 Legend, on the other hand, will also get the same 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the iQoo 7 5G phone, it will get Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will come paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The cameras on this variant include a 48MP primary sensor, assisted by two 13MP sensors. It also gets a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

iQoo 7 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launching Tomorrow in India (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

As far as prices are concerned, the iQoo 7 5G is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 35,000 whereas the iQoo 7 Legend 5G could be launched in India below Rs 40,000.

