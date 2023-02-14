New Delhi, February 14 : Vivo sub-brand iQOO is all prepared to launch its Neo 7 5G smartphone in India. With the India launch date confirmed, and the specs already known from its China debut earlier, the iQOO Neo 7 5G India price is all that was left to the imagination. However, the price details of the device has also now.

The soon to launch iQOO Neo 7’s price for the Indian market has been leaked online. While the high-end variant’s price was leaked recently, now the starting price is out as well, which leaves nothing for guess work anymore. Let’s find out all the details. iPhone 15 Series To Come With Apple’s Own USB Type-C Port With Restrictions; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

iQOO Neo 7 5G – Leaked India Price Details :

The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 5G’s India price is reportedly Rs 26,999 for the phone’s 8GB/128GB model, including bank offers. This essentially should mean that the market price of the smartphone would be around Rs 29,999. According to an earlier leaked report, the 12GB + 256GB variant would be priced at Rs 34,999, which will also come with bank discount, exchange bonus and along with a Rs 4,000 cashback offer. OnePlus 11R 5G Smartphone Launched in India With Premium Features; Know Specs, Price and Other Key Details Here.

iQOO Neo 7 5G – Specs & Features :

iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device gets powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset with ARM Mali-G610 GPU backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage. The handset runs on the latest Android 13 OS topped with OriginOS skin.

The iQOO Neo 7 comes with a triple camera setup at its rear, consisting of a 64MP primary camera teamed with an 8MP and a 2MP snapper, while there’s a 16MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, stereo speakers, and a USB Type-C audio and draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery with support of 120W fast charging.

