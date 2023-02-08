New Delhi, February 8 : The OnePlus 11R 5G has launched in India at the Cloud 11 event alongside the OnePlus 11 5G flagship model and a bunch of other products.

The OnePlus 11R is a premium phone with mid-range-like pricing that is aimed for those who wish to have a high performance premium handset without the shelling out too much. Read on to know about this new kid on the block. OnePlus 11 5G Flagship Smartphone and 65 Q2 Pro TV Launched in India; Find All Details Here.

OnePlus 11R 5G – Specifications and Features :

The OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device gets powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is backed by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone offers a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary lens teamed with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro snapper. A 6MP front facing camera handles the selfie and video call duties.

The handset draws power from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 100W fast charging support. As per OnePlus, the bundled charger will get the battery charged from zero to 100 per cent in about just 25 minutes.

The phone also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for great sound output. OPPO Reno8 T 5G Smartphone Launched in India With 108MP Camera; Find Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

OnePlus 11R - India Price & Availability :

The OnePlus 11R has been priced at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model priced at Rs 44,999. The new smartphone will go on sale in India on February 28 through Amazon.in and the OnePlus India official website.

