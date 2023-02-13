New Delhi, February 13 : Tech giant Apple has been expected to introduce the USB Type-C charging ports to its iconic iPhone models for quite long. Now, the rumours are rife about the upcoming iPhone 15 range getting the USB Type-C ports finally.

As per the latest reports, it seems that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 will come with the USB Type-C port ditching the Lightning port, but with a catch. Read on to know more. OnePlus 11R 5G Smartphone Launched in India With Premium Features; Know Specs, Price and Other Key Details Here.

iPhone 15 Series To Get USB Type-C port with Restrictions :

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is rumoured to be getting USB-C ports with restrictions, as Apple is going to present its own in-house developed version of the USB-C port which would be pretty similar to the ongoing Lightning port. Camera Hidden in Hotel Room? Easy Steps To Detect Hidden Cameras in Hotel Rooms Using Your Mobile Phone.

As per the latest report, Apple’s own version of the USB-C port will be getting an authenticator chip that helps Apple to persuade customers to buy only authentic iPhone peripherals. This simply means that iPhone 15 lineup will be compatible only with the Apple-approved accessories, this negates the supposed “universal” nature of the USB Type-C port on the next-gen iPhones.

This might not be liked by a lot of users and first time iPhone buyers, but this feature will actually assist Apple to thwart the harmful third-party accessories which can potentially damage the iPhone. And of course, it will ensure increased Apple branded accessory sales.

For the uninitiated, the current Apple iPad models feature a more standard USB Type-C port, as there are no IC chip in these for authentication. Hence, the upcoming iPhone 15 series will be the first to feature Apple’s own USB Type-C port.

As per another report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 series’ USB Type-C port will be limited to USB 2.0 speeds, similar to the Lightning port. However, the higher iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to get faster transfer speeds to mark a difference with the vanilla models. Hence, the actual difference between Apple’s current Lightning port and the new USB-C port for the iPhone 15 vanilla models would just mean a new look, as per reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).