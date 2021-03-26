BBK Group-owned iQOO officially launched the iQOO Z3 smartphone in the home country. The handset is now available for pre-bookings via Vivo China's official online store and the sale will start from April 1, 2021. The company has not announced the international availability of the device yet. iQOO Z3 is priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 18,900) for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variants gets a price tag of CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,000). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage costs CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,100). iQOO 7 & iQOO Neo5 Reportedly Receive BIS Certifications, Likely To Be Launched in India Soon.

iQOO Z3 (Photo Credits: iQOO China)The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The handset is fuelled by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G and 4G LTE. The phone will be offered in three shades - Deep Space, Nebula and Cloud Oxygen.

