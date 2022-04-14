iQOO, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the Neo 6 smartphone in China. The handset is now available for pre-order and will go on sale from April 20, 2022. The device will be made available in blue and orange shades. In addition to this, the company also introduced a 44W Flash Charge Power Bank that is claimed to charge the Neo 6 phone from 0 to 50 percent in 18 minutes. iQOO Neo 6 Key Specifications Leaked via TENAA Listing: Report.

iQOO Neo 6 (Photo Credits: iQOO)

iQOO Neo 6 features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens.

iQOO Neo 6 is fuelled by a 4,700mAh battery with 80W Flash Charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Neo 6 is priced at CNY 2,799 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants retail at CNY 2,999 and CNY 3,299, respectively.

