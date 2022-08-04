Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India last month and went on the first sale on July 21, 2022, followed by second sale last week. The London-based smartphone maker has now announced that the next sale of the handset will take place tomorrow via Flipkart. Nothing Phone (1) To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Offers Here.

Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 35,999. The 12GB + 256GB model retails at Rs 38,999. It comes in black and white colours. Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display, a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Nothing Series #5. We launch Phone (1). See how we put on a Nothing Event. Go behind the scenes of our parrot photoshoot. And get a glimpse of what’s next. Watch here: https://t.co/jyHHHU37b6 pic.twitter.com/5PfTisCD0i — Nothing (@nothing) August 3, 2022

It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

