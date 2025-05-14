Mumbai, May 14: itel has launched a new budget smartphone in India, the itel A90, with an elegant design and storage capacity. The new itel A90 will join the company's A series, which includes the itel A80, itel A70, itel A50C and itel A50 smartphones - all are available in India under the INR 10,000 price range. The itel A95 was recently launched in India at around INR 10,199 price range.

The newly launched itel A90 comes with a sleek design and a three-camera module on the rear. itel has introduced its A90 in these colours - Space Titanium and Starlit Black. It boasts 8.5mm thickness. The smartphone features itel OS 14, based on Android 14 Go Edition. iPhone 17 Series: From Specifications, Features to Expected Price, Know All About Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

itel A90 Price in India

The new itel A90 is launched in India in two variants in terms of RAM and storage. The base variant is available at INR 6,499 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The top variant, having 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at INR 6,999. itel A90 supports virtual RAM technology, which expands the smartphone's memory up to 12GB by adding 8GB of additional storage.

The smartphone comes with a T700 octa-core processor that performs well in the segment. In itel A90, the customers get the company's new AI assistant, "Aivana 2.0". It helps the users perform various tasks like making WhatsApp calls, describing images, resolving math problems and answering document questions. With this, the customers can experience artificial intelligence on entry-level smartphones.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has additional features like Dynamic Bar and Always-on Display. It has a 13MP primary rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video conferencing. The camera system has advanced processing for better image quality and DTS sound tech for enhanced audio quality. iQOO Neo 10 Launch in India on May 26, Battery Details Revealed; Know Expected Price and Other Details.

itel A90 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support; however, it comes with 10W charger in the box. It has an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. Besides the above specifications and features, the Chinese smartphone maker offers free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase and three months of complimentary subscription to JioSaavn Pro.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).