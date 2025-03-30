Mumbai, March 30: In March 2025, many smartphone companies launched their new devices with AI features, camera improvements, and better performance than their last-generation models. These included Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Vivo T4x 5G, iQOO Neo 10R, Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, POCO M7 5G, and Samsung A series models, including A56, A36, and A26. Some models were expected to launch but were not announced or delayed.

In April 2025, several new smartphones will be launched from various brands, including Samsung, Motorola, iQOO, Vivo, POCO, OnePlus, and others. This year, even budget smartphones have been launched with AI features and bigger batteries, and more are expected to be announced. Global companies will also include new processors offering faster performance and artificial intelligence support. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, March 30, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

Upcoming Smartphones in April 2025

This month, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, iQOO Z10, Vivo V50e, OnePlus 13 Mini, and other smartphones will be launched offering better specs and features than predecessors. However, some devices are rumoured, meaning their respective companies have not published any information to confirm the launch.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion:

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be launched in India on April 2, 2025, in three colours: PANTONE Amazonite, PANTONE Zephyr, and PANTONE Slipstream. It is expected to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display offering 4,500 nits brightness, a 5,500mAh battery, MIL-810H certification, and an IP68+IP69 rating. It may offer 50MP+13MP and 32MP selfie cameras, and the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price could be around INR 25,000.

iQOO Z10

The iQOO Z10, which features a 7,300mAh battery, will be launched on April 11, 2025, in the INR 25,000 to INR 30,000 price range. It may include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor, a 2MP secondary camera, and Android 15-based Funtouch OS.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to launch in April 2025, but the company has not confirmed the date. It may be launched in the INR 94,000 to INR 1,05,000 price range and offer 12GB RAM, a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, a 5.8mm thin design, a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide rear camera setup, and a 12MP selfie camera.

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e may be launched in April or May, as per the reports. The expected specifications include a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and MediaTek D7400 SoC. Vivo V50e will likely be priced at around INR 30,000

OnePlus 13 Mini

OnePlus 13 Mini is anticipated to launch in India around April 2025. Earlier reports hinted that it could arrive in March. It may include a 6.31-inch AMOLED LTPO 120Hz display, 50MP primary and 50MP telephoto cameras on the rear, a 6,200mAh battery, and likely a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. OnePlus 13 Mini could be priced at around INR 50,000. iPhone 17 Series: Apple Upcoming Devices May Get OLED Display From Samsung; Check Expected Display Size of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Besides these models, other models are under development and will soon be launched. They include Realme NARZO 80 Pro, Realme Neo 7, POCO F7 Ultra, Vivo X200 Mini, iQOO Z10 Turbo, and itel S25 Ultra.

