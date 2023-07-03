New Delhi, July 3: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has officially announced the launch date of its new Reno 10 series in India. The Oppo Reno 10 series comprise of the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+.

The Oppo Reno 10 series was introduced in the company's home market in May this year, and is now ready to hit the other global markets, including ours. Aside the launch date, Oppo has also revealed other battery details of the Reno 10 series. Read on to know more.

Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Date

The Reno 10 series will be launched in India on July 10, and all the three models in the range already mentioned will be launching in India. Alongside the Reno 10 series phones, OPPO will also be launching the Enco Air3 Pro wireless earbuds in the country.

OPPO Reno 10 Series Battery Details

Oppo has officially announced that the new Reno 10 Pro+ model will get powered by a 4,700mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge tech that can offer 50% charge in just under 10 minutes, and to 100% in only 27 minutes.

Oppo also revealed that the Reno 10 Pro will come with a tad smaller 4,600mAh battery pack with 80W SUPERVOOCTM tech that can charge the phone to 100% in just 28 minutes.

Interestingly, the Reno 10 vanilla will get the largest battery pack among the trio. It will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging speed that can offer a 100% in about 47 minutes.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also endowed the SUPERVOOC S (the company’s very first in-house power management chip) on the Reno 10 series, which can increase the battery.

The SUPERVOOC S chip can also efficiently detect faulty or fake chargers and even water in the adapter. If such issues are detected, the chip cuts off power quickly to avoid any damage to the device. The Reno 10 range also gets the features Ultra-low Temperature Charging Mode for efficient charging and efficiency in super cold temperatures.

