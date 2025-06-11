Mumbai, June 11: Chinese mobile phone manufacturer itel has launched its new smartphone, itel ZENO 5G, in India in the INR 10,000 segment. The new itel ZENO 5G comes with a sleek design and a triple camera module on the rear. It offers various segment-leading specifications and features, making it a unique smartphone for many budget-conscious customers. itel ZENO 5G is available in Calx Titanium, Shadow Black and Wave Green colours.

itel ZENO 5G is a budget smartphone with a display with a higher refresh rate, more internal storage and an efficient processor from MediaTek company. It has a three-camera module on the rear (with one functional) that offers high-quality image results. Vivo T4 Ultra 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Launched in India.

itel ZENO 5G Price in India

itel ZENO 5G price in India starts at INR 9,299, with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is available with an extra INR 1,000 discount on Amazon coupons. Besides, Amazon has an exchange offer allowing buyers to pay up to INR 9,750 off. Without exchange, the device will be available at INR 10,299. The itel ZENO 5G is exclusively available on Amazon starting June 10, 2025. The Chinese smartphone company also offers 100 days of free screen replacement from the purchase day.

itel ZENO 5G Specifications and Features

itel ZENO 5G comes with a 6.67-inch IPS display with HD+ (720x1612) resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The company has launched this device with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor mated with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. itel ZENO 5G also comes with 4GB virtual RAM. It runs on Android 14-based OS and comes with Aivana AI voice assistant. itel ZENO 5G Launched in India With 120Hz Display; From Price to Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know.

itel ZENO 5G features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging support but comes with 10W adapted in the box. It has a 7.8mm thickness and 189 grams of weight. On the rear, the ZENO 5G has a 50MP single camera, and it features an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The company has included an IP54 water and dust resistance rating for better protection and dual 5G SIM support: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type C port and IR blaster.

