Lava Mobile is set to launch its first 5G handset in India on November 9, 2021. This development was confirmed by the Indian phone maker via its official Twitter account. To be called Agni 5G, the smartphone has been listed on the official website revealing key specifications and features ahead of its launch. Lava Probuds TWS Earbuds Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Other Details.

Based on the recent reports, the upcoming Lava Agni 5G phone will come with a 90 Hz punch-hole display, 64MP triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Android 11 OS and much more.

The 5G phone is likely to sport a 6.51-inch display with a 90Hz of refresh rate. It will come powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC. The handset is said to run Android 11 out of the box. We usually see Lava ship its handsets with a near-stock Android skin, and a similar trend can be seen for the Lava Agni 5G. The phone is likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery. However, there's no clarity at this point if the phone will get fast charging support.

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Lava Mobiles)

The upcoming Lava Agni 5G will be an affordable offering from the Indian brand. The phone is expected to be priced in India at Rs 19,999. Official prices, features, availability and other details will be announced during the launch event.

