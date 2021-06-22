Lava Mobiles has officially entered into the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones segment with the launch of Probuds in the Indian market. The new Lava Probuds TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 2,199. The earbuds are slated to go on sale from June 24, 2021 at 12 noon IST via Amazon, Flipkart and Lava e-store. As a part of the launch offer, a few buyers will get a chance to grab the earbuds for just Re 1. Lava Z2 Max Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 7,799.

It comes with an in-ear design that the company claims have been created after performing various trials and studying inner ear contours. Moreover, the earbuds will be offered in a single black colour finish. It also gets a one-year warranty.

Lava Probuds TWS Earbuds (Photo Credits: Lava Mobiles)

Offered with a charging case, the earbuds are claimed to offer a playback time of 25 hours. Other highlights include IPX5 water and sweat resistance, 11.6mm drivers. It comes powered by the MediaTek Airoha chipset.

The Probuds are backed by a 55mAh battery inside each earbud and a 500mAh battery inside the charging case. The company claims that the earbuds are designed to deliver deep bass and enable minimal voice distortion during calls. Another highlight of the earbuds is an instant ‘Wake and Pair Technology' feature which powers the earbuds and enters connection mode as soon as the charging case lid is opened.

