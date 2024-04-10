New Delhi, April 10: The Edtech sector in India has witnessed a troubled start in 2024, with the companies like BYJU's delaying salaries and shutting down offices across the country. Last month, BYJU's started laying off employees by calling them to confirm their previous day at the edtech firm. Now, another edtech startup, Scaler, has reportedly laid off 150 staff members from the marketing and sales divisions. Scaler layoffs in 2024 are said to affect nearly 10% of the tech firm's employees.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bengaluru-based Scaler currently has around 1,500 employees working part-time, on contract, and as interns. The report said that the company employed 1,000 full-time employees, out of which 10% will be affected by the Scaler layoffs in 2024. With the layoffs, the company would boost its sustainability and long-term growth. Konica Minolta Layoffs 2024: Japan-Based Multinational Technology Company To Cut 2,400 Jobs As Part of Structural Reform and To Increase Employee Productivity, Say Reports.

The report by Moneycontrol said that Scaler's decision to lay off employees was not related to their performance. The report also said that Scaler employees were supported with a smooth transition. The exact numbers of the employees who would be affected by the Scaler layoffs were not disclosed by the company, said the report.

Scaler CEO Abhimanyu Saxena Over Layoffs in 2024

Scaler CEO Abhimanyu Saxena has reportedly designed a new way to help it achieve sustainable growth and deliver the best learning experience. Scaler said that it identified certain roles and functions, particularly from the marketing and sales divisions, that would have to be laid off amid the restructuring. Layoffs Declining? Job Cuts in Tech Startups Dip 60% Between January and March 2024, Companies Laid Off Over 2,000 Employees in Q1, Says Report.

Edtech Company Scaler History and Foundation

Scaler started as an online education platform in 2019 that offered a structured programme to upskill the technology capabilities of the learners, reported Moneycontrol. The report said that the programme ran an undergraduate university known as "Scaler School of Technology". Scaler CEO Abhimanyu Saxena reportedly said to continue investing in the edtech firm's growth and transform the sector.

