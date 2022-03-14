It stands out from other games owing to its high-quality graphics and features rich, fun gameplay, which has never been seen earlier.

Legends of Elumia is a fast-paced multiplayer action MMORPG where the player can enter its space and join hands with others in the city of Elumia, or take their character through various areas and dungeons spread across the land to earn experience and levels at the same time, and obtain interesting resources, including loot. Elumia is based on a fast and secure Solana blockchain which ensures a fast, secure, and decentralized digital asset ownership in a liquid and secure marketplace. Players have the option to immerse themselves in distinct zones, engaging themselves in combats in a multiplayer environment. There are fierce player battles in-store with in-game enemies and other real-time players.

Through the Elumia metaverse, players can have complete ownership of their characters and equipment with limitless opportunities to earn and win battles against other players and go ahead in the game by entering various dangerous dungeons defeating enemies along the journey. Holders of the governance token Elumia Crowns ($ELU) have complete control over the future direction of the game’s development. The team behind Elumia are an experienced lot who have lent their hands to many innovative projects involving massively multiplayer online games. The development studio was formed in 2006 by a group of passionate gamers and genre enthusiasts who initially started off by bringing PC like MMORPGs to the nascent mobile gaming scene. Their first game launched in 2011, and 10 years later, it still reigns as one of the best developers in the industry.

Players involved in the game will retain total ownership of their in-game assets such as weapons, buildings, digital land and much more. In addition, all the NFTs will have a 2D avatar image, a 3D viewable version, and a fully animated in-game 3D asset, which Elumia users will be able to trade within the marketplace. These NFTs will also be available for sale on other platforms outside the Elumia website, expanding their reach across the NFT ecosystem. Furthermore, Legends of Elumia is one amongst the few which uses two different native tokens - $ELU and $EKS.

Crypto enthusiasts and gamers alike are eagerly anticipating the first Alpha Test version due at the end of Q1 2022. This playable Test release will showcase some of the core gameplay in the world of Elumia. To access the alpha test, players can join the Elumia discord for updates and get instructions on how to participate.